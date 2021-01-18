Clouds decrease as temps return to normal to start the week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wintry weekend with snow in the night and clouds in the day, we get a break as things become more seasonable through the week!

We have decreasing clouds today with highs in the mid 40s. (WBKO)

Early Monday morning will have variably cloudy skies as snow showers passed through the region from a wave of energy, which has now moved off towards the Appalachian Mountains. With the snow melting, but temperatures near or below freezing in many spots, watch out for slick road conditions! Travel conditions should improve today as temperatures warm up in the mid-to-lower 40s as clouds slowly break up in the afternoon to become partly cloudy. Overnight tonight we are tracking a fast moving clipper system situated in the Central Plains. It is forecast to move to the east and ride along the Ohio River early Tuesday morning - and could bring some light moisture to the region. Areas along and north of the Kentucky Parkways could see a rain/snow mix initially around midnight Tuesday, but warm air will move in from the south late and change the precipitation to all rain for most of south-central Kentucky. Areas from the Louisville metro and north could see some light accumulations from the light snow expected there - so if you travel in this area, please plan accordingly.

Tuesday could see a few lingering sprinkles or light rain before sunrise, but from daybreak onward, things will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer with a slight southerly wind mixed with the west winds throughout the day. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with regards to cloud cover, however the winds will be slightly northerly with the west winds, so highs will only be around 45 degrees.

Thursday will be much warmer as a warm front passes through the region. We do have isolated rain showers possible for most of the day, however the moisture appears to be light as skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the warm day. Friday will be similar to Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies, but Saturday will have plentiful sunshine. Saturday will feel a little chilly though as winds will be out of the northeast and light. By Sunday, clouds return to the region along with stray rain chances and seasonable temperatures reaching the mid 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy. High 44. Low 34. Winds W at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 47. Low 28. Winds W at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 45. Low 35. Winds W at 7 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 74 (1929)

Record Low Today: -11 (1948)

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 4:56 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 45

Yesterday’s Low: 35

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 0.59″ (-1.35″)

Yearly Precip: 0.59″ (-1.35″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.