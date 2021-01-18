Feeding America and Mount Zion Church team up for day of service

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland and Mount Zion Baptist Church partnered together to provide food to Warren County in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King said himself, “Why should there be hunger and privation in any land, any city, at any table when man has the resources and the scientific know-how to provide all mankind with the necessities of life?”

“So what better way to honor Martin Luther King Jr. than to have a service day event in serving others,” asks Jamie Sizemore, Executive Director of Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland.

The two organizations partnered together for special deliveries to the community and gave all of Warren County the option to drive by and pick up food.

Join Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Bowling Green for a special food distribution in honor of MLK Day of Service. We are... Posted by Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland on Thursday, January 14, 2021

“Especially this year with the pandemic, families have been hit especially hard during this pandemic and they’re in need of food assistance,” Sizemore explains.

Feeding America reports there was enough food for 1,000 households.

“Warren County is a food desert. So many people go without the necessities to eat every day,” says Johhnalma Barnett, the Feeding America organizer for Mount Zion Baptist Church.

The Bowling Green Police Department volunteered as well, loading up 200 meals for special delivery around the community, including a local refugee neighborhood.

“We have the police department, we have some people from General Motors. The community comes together. The community comes together,” Barnett says.

She reports volunteers come from everywhere, from state representatives on “because we can’t do this alone. It takes a lot of partner agencies and volunteers in the 42 counties we cover to make sure it gets out to all that needs it.”

Feeding America comes to Warren County the last Wednesday of every month. If you or someone you know is experiencing food insecurity, you can visit Feeding America’s website to find a food pantry near you or figure out when the organization is coming to your community.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.