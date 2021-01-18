First Black nurses in Bowling Green reflect on their experiences

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two women, one from Glasgow and one from Bowling Green, made strides as not only women entering into the healthcare world, but as the first Black nurses to work in Bowling Green for the Medical Center.

“It didn’t bother me, you know. You take things as they come and you try to do as best you can. And I had a lot of people that were helping me, they were pushing me. And if it wasn’t for a lot of people behind me, sometimes I think ‘what would I have done’ because they were encouraging me,” said Helen Edmonds, who worked for the Medical Center more than 30 years.

According to Anna Lewis, she knew from a young age she always wanted to be a nurse.

“Mom said she wasn’t surprised when I wanted to go to nursing school because she said, when I would see the children, the sick children on TV, especially in Africa, I would tell her, ‘I’m going to grow up, be a nurse and go over there and help take care of those children.’ So nursing to me was a passion because I never wanted to do anything else,” said Anna Lewis, who worked for the Medical Center for more than 40 years.

Helen also grew up where the Medical Center in Bowling Green is now located. She said walking through those doors almost made her feel like she was home again.

“But what was so interesting was when I went to work at the Medical Center, going through the front door, it just bought back a lot of memories, you know, just from my childhood,” she added.

Helen served as a role model to Anna once she started working for the Medical Center.

“And to me, she was the epitome of pride in her work. Just the way she carried herself and the way she spoke to all of us new graduates and her patients. It just put pride in me to say one day, I want to feel what she’s feeling. I want to be proud of what I’m doing. So it helped me to aspire to be as good as nurses she was,” Anna said.

Both women say Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. influenced their lives, and they would like thank him.

