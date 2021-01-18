Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,998 new COVID-19 cases; 40 deaths

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Monday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The governor reported 1,998 new cases of the virus bringing the total number of Kentuckians infected since the outbreak began to 328,668.

Gov. Beshear reported 40 deaths raising the death toll to 3,168 in the commonwealth.

Kentucky COVID Facts 1-18-2021
