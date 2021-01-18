Advertisement

Green River District Health Department reports 101 additional COVID-19 cases; 21 in Ohio County

Green River District Health Department
Green River District Health Department(Green River District Health Department)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department reported 101 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 33 in Daviess County, 2 in Hancock County, 24 in Henderson County, 5 in McLean County, 21 in Ohio County, 7 in Union County, and 9 in Webster County.

The COVID-19 related deaths were residents of Daviess County.

Last week, Green River District saw an additional 1,204 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw 13 deaths in the region.

“Practice the three “W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. It is important to protect yourself and those around you,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “This is crucial when interacting with anyone outside of your household, including friends, extended family, coworkers, and in public settings. Do not host or attend gatherings of any kind. Leaders of organizations like churches, team coaches, and workplace supervisors are encouraged to lead by example and make wise decisions to protect those for whom you are responsible.”

To schedule an appointment for a flu shot or COVID test, visit the helath department’s website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 test prompts. You must be pre-registered to be tested.

