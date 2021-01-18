Advertisement

IdeaFestival Bowling Green goes online

By Laura Rogers
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of the greatest challenges and obstacles can also pave the way for the greatest ideas to meet and overcome them. People will hear more about those ideas at next month’s IdeaFestival Bowling Green, which is going online on February 17.

The Center for Gifted Studies at WKU hosts the event, which is open to middle and high school groups, individual students, members of the WKU community and the general public. The day will include interactive talks and minds-on, hands-on activities.

The theme for IFBG 2021 is “Just Imagine,” and its mission is to inspire the next generation of creators, thinkers and innovators in our region. It will be livestreamed by Vid Monster Productions. Talks and activities will emphasize interactive, real-time participation as the audience shares questions, comments, photos and videos with presenters during the festival. Participants will also virtually visit labs, studios and workspaces.

Speakers this year are fashion designer and Louisville native Frankie Lewis, a participant on season 17 of Project Runway; Amy Samples, director of Community Outreach and Peoples Programs for Eastern Kentucky agricultural technology startup AppHarvest; and Bowling Green resident Janessa Unseld, a student at The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science and a finalist in the 2020 Breakthrough Junior Challenge.

Tickets are $8. Register for IdeaFestival Bowling Green here.

