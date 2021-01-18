KSP arrest domestic violence suspect in Warren Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a man involved in a domestic violence case from Simpson County in Warren County.

KSP say they assisted Franklin Police in arresting a man after it is reported that he assaulted his girlfriend. At this time police say they are working on charges and have pending felonies on the suspect. Social media reports swirled that the female had been murdered, police say these claims are false.

Police say the incident occurred at the Fly J Travel Center near exit 2 in Simpson County. Police say the suspect then traveled to Warren County where he was arrested by KSP in Plano.

Police say they are working on other charges unrelated to this incident as well and will release more information about the domestic violence case as they further conduct the investigation.

At this time no more information is available.

