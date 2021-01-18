KYTC to offer scholarships for civil engineering students

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has paved the way for Kentucky’s youth to pursue rewarding careers in engineering by offering two scholarship programs that help pay for tuition and guarantee a job.

According to a press release, KYTC will now award up to 30 students with this scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year to prospective and current college students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 1, 2021.

The Civil Engineering Scholarship is for students focusing on a four-year engineering degree who attend the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University or Kentucky State University. It is awarded to 10-20 new students and can be worth up to $51,000 (ranging from $6,200 to $6,600 per semester).

The Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship was established in 2009 and partners with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). Each scholarship student will receive $3,000 per semester to complete an Associate’s Degree in Civil Engineering Technology from either of the KCTCS campuses in Lexington or Prestonsburg. The Cabinet will award up to 10 scholarships to students to attend either campus.

Both of these scholarships provide employment during the summer and job placement at KYTC after graduation.

Scholarship recipients agree to work for KYTC for a year for every year they received the scholarship.

Former scholarship recipients have held top management positions at KYTC including multiple state highway engineers, chief district engineers and branch managers.

The application deadline for both scholarship programs again is Feb. 1, and recipients will be notified in April.

