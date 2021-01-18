MISSING: Glasgow Police searching for two missing teens

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department say they are requesting help locating two missing teens.

The teens are 17-year-old Haleigh Franke, who has blonde/brown hair and 16-year-old Trenady Hinson, with black hair.

Police say they were last seen on 01/17/2021 around 3:00 a.m. at their residence on Lexington Drive.

If you have any information please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.