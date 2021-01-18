Advertisement

MISSING: Glasgow Police searching for two missing teens

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department say they are requesting help locating two missing teens.

The teens are 17-year-old Haleigh Franke, who has blonde/brown hair and 16-year-old Trenady Hinson, with black hair.

Police say they were last seen on 01/17/2021 around 3:00 a.m. at their residence on Lexington Drive.

If you have any information please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuttle is approximately 5′1 and 145 lbs. Tuttle is thin, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
UPDATE: Missing Barren County man with dementia has been found safe
This was Beckley during the protest at senator Mitch McConnell's home. (Source: WAVE)
FBI arrests Louisville man for role in US Capitol protests
File image
KSP arrest domestic violence suspect in Warren Co.
Gov. Andy Beshear reports new COVID-19 cases Saturday, positivity rate decreases
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
Kentucky Covid-19 Vaccine Updates

Latest News

Snow showers in the area tonight could make roads slippery
Snow showers to push overnight tonight
MISSING: Glasgow Police searching for two missing teens
MISSING: Glasgow Police searching for two missing teens
WKU alumnus helps fulfill need for substitutes during pandemic
WKU alumnus helps fulfill need for substitutes during pandemic
KSP arrest domestic violence suspect in Warren Co.
KSP arrest domestic violence suspect in Warren Co.