Advertisement

MLK Feeding America event at Lampkin Park

A special event with Feeding America in honor of MLK Service Day will take place at Lampkin...
A special event with Feeding America in honor of MLK Service Day will take place at Lampkin Park in Bowling Green from 8:30-11:30.(Johnalma Barnett)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland is participating in MLK Day of Service with a special event this morning at Lampkin Park. Now in its 26th year, MLK Day of Service encourages all Americans to improve communities through volunteer service.

FAKH will participate by holding special food distributions to underserved minority communities throughout their service area, including from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Southern Kentucky Fairgrounds, Lampkin Park in Bowling Green, hosted by Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Please contact Johnalma Barnett on Facebook messenger or by calling Mount Zion Baptist Church at 270-781-2569 for questions.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
KSP arrest domestic violence suspect in Warren Co.
Tuttle is approximately 5′1 and 145 lbs. Tuttle is thin, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
UPDATE: Missing Barren County man with dementia has been found safe
This was Beckley during the protest at senator Mitch McConnell's home. (Source: WAVE)
FBI arrests Louisville man for role in US Capitol protests
The teens are 17-year-old Haleigh Franke, who has blonde/brown hair and 16-year-old Trenady...
MISSING: Glasgow Police searching for two missing teens
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office

Latest News

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
KYTC to offer scholarships for civil engineering students
Ryan Quarles (Photo: WKYT)
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces art contest to increase pollinator awareness
With some areas seeing snow last night in addition to some areas seeing snow melting, there...
A few slick spots this morning, clouds decrease later Monday
Kaley Live Shot: Gasper Brewing Co.
Kaley Live Shot: Gasper Brewing Co.