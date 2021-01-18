MLK Feeding America event at Lampkin Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland is participating in MLK Day of Service with a special event this morning at Lampkin Park. Now in its 26th year, MLK Day of Service encourages all Americans to improve communities through volunteer service.

FAKH will participate by holding special food distributions to underserved minority communities throughout their service area, including from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Southern Kentucky Fairgrounds, Lampkin Park in Bowling Green, hosted by Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Please contact Johnalma Barnett on Facebook messenger or by calling Mount Zion Baptist Church at 270-781-2569 for questions.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.