Advertisement

Ricky Barber named FWAA Freshman All-American

WKU defensive lineman Rick Barber was named a 2020 FWAA Freshman All-American.
WKU defensive lineman Rick Barber was named a 2020 FWAA Freshman All-American.(WKU Athletics)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) - Hilltopper Football defensive tackle Ricky Barber has been named a 2020 Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, the organization announced Monday. Barber is the fourth player for WKU to earn this honor in the past 11 years, joining defensive end Juwuan Jones (2018), offensive guard Brandon Ray (2014) and kick returner Willie McNeal (2010).

The Louisville native recorded 58 tackles (26 solo, 32 assisted) this season, which tied for fifth among all FBS defensive linemen. His 58 tackles included seven for loss, four sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

PFF College ranked the redshirt freshman second among all Conference USA defensive tackles with 551 snaps played. His 30 “stops” topped the charts among those players, while his 27 “total pressures” and 19 “hurries” ranked second. Following his 89.4 defensive grade performance against Florida Atlantic, Barber earned a spot on PFF’s National Team of the Week.

Against Southern Miss and FIU, Barber combined for four tackles for loss and three sacks. He ended the season with a career-high 10 total tackles in the LendingTree Bowl against Georgia State.

Barber was named Second Team All-CUSA by Phil Steele Publications following the end of the season. He also was voted 2020 C-USA Honorable Mention by the league’s coaches; he was not eligible for C-USA All-Freshman accolades because he had already earned a spot on the team in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dameon Scott Ford
UPDATE: KSP arrest domestic violence suspect in Warren Co.
The teens are 17-year-old Haleigh Franke, who has blonde/brown hair and 16-year-old Trenady...
MISSING: Glasgow Police searching for two missing teens
Tuttle is approximately 5′1 and 145 lbs. Tuttle is thin, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
UPDATE: Missing Barren County man with dementia has been found safe
This was Beckley during the protest at senator Mitch McConnell's home. (Source: WAVE)
FBI arrests Louisville man for role in US Capitol protests
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office

Latest News

Lady Tops defeat Marshall 69-60 to split series
Lady Tops defeat Marshall 69-60 to split series
Tops sweep Marshall with 69-67 win
Tops sweep Marshall with 69-67 win
WKU Women's Basketball defeated Marshall 69-60 to split its series.
Lady Toppers close out series against Marshall with win
WKU's Charles Bassey blocks a shot in the Hilltoppers win over Marshall.
Tops sweep Marshall with 69-67 road win