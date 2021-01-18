Ricky Barber named FWAA Freshman All-American

DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) - Hilltopper Football defensive tackle Ricky Barber has been named a 2020 Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, the organization announced Monday. Barber is the fourth player for WKU to earn this honor in the past 11 years, joining defensive end Juwuan Jones (2018), offensive guard Brandon Ray (2014) and kick returner Willie McNeal (2010).

The Louisville native recorded 58 tackles (26 solo, 32 assisted) this season, which tied for fifth among all FBS defensive linemen. His 58 tackles included seven for loss, four sacks, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

PFF College ranked the redshirt freshman second among all Conference USA defensive tackles with 551 snaps played. His 30 “stops” topped the charts among those players, while his 27 “total pressures” and 19 “hurries” ranked second. Following his 89.4 defensive grade performance against Florida Atlantic, Barber earned a spot on PFF’s National Team of the Week.

Against Southern Miss and FIU, Barber combined for four tackles for loss and three sacks. He ended the season with a career-high 10 total tackles in the LendingTree Bowl against Georgia State.

Barber was named Second Team All-CUSA by Phil Steele Publications following the end of the season. He also was voted 2020 C-USA Honorable Mention by the league’s coaches; he was not eligible for C-USA All-Freshman accolades because he had already earned a spot on the team in 2019.

