Sarah Saysanavong receives the Brite Scholarship from Med Center Health Foundation

Med Center Health Foundation
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sarah Saysanavong, CNA with The Medical Center at Bowling Green Adult Oncology, is the recipient of the James W. and Mary Carolyn Wolfe Brite Nursing Scholarship for Spring 2021.

Saysanavong is a CNA in The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s Adult Oncology department.

Mary Carolyn Brite, the widow of James Brite, a long-time Board member of The Medical Center at Bowling Green, provides the scholarship.

This scholarship includes $6,000 ($3,000 per semester) to be applied to tuition, required textbooks and fees.

For more information about Med Center Health Foundation, visit MCHealth.Foundation.

