Snow showers to push overnight tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Snow has been flying all over Kentucky this past weekend. While we expect snow showers to continue to drop additional snow in the area, its not expected to be as much as Friday’s. Tonight, we are expecting scattered rain/snow showers throughout the evening with some flurries to round out the evening to Monday morning. Temperatures will be chilly at the upper 20s for a low, while tomorrows highs will approach the lower 40s.

Warmer temperatures however, will make its way to the south central Kentucky area Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Expect highs around the upper 40s with lows around 30. Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain in the evening. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Thursday looks to be our next weather maker with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50, with lows in the lower 30s. Friday, showers should begin to end and give way to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s while lows in the mid 20s. Saturday expect mostly sunny skies, High around 40, lows in the mid 30s. Sunday could be another weather maker, but we forecast mostly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs for Sunday around the upper 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 41, Low 30. winds SW-7

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 47, Low 30, winds SW-8

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 47, Low 37, winds SW-5

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 45

Today’s Low: 37

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 73 (1894)

Record Low: -15 (1982)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.59″ (-1.35″)

Yearly Precip: 0.59″ (-1.35″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

Today’s Sunset: 4:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

