‘The dream is yet to be realized’ ; Virtual MLK Jr. event calls for action against injustice, hate

Reverend John C. Lee, JR. Mount Zion Baptist Church(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Celebrations for Martin Luther King Dr. Day looked different in the community Monday due to the pandemic.

Rather than an annual march followed by a large service, the Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP hosted a live event on its Facebook page.

Gifts of Praise Creative Ministries first performed a dance. Then, Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP President Ryan Dearbone introduced the speaker for the event- Reverend John C. Lee, JR. of Mount Zion Baptist Church who presented a powerful message.

“We too must be fully and creatively engaged with the living history of our time. Because not only are we learning from the history of those of the civil rights movement, but sisters and brothers, might I remind you that we too are making history just as we are reading the history of those who have gone before us,” said Lee. “As we share in the life of, about the life and the legacy of the late Martin King, that one of the things that we need to do is reflect on history, learn from our history but then we must be challenged to go make history.”

Lee’s message focused on the impact of King’s life while also pleading with the community to take action by denouncing injustice and that Americans still have progress to make before all people are treated equally.

”While he acknowledged we are not where we used to be, he would say we still are not where we ought to be. Can I park here long enough to point out parenthetically to acknowledge that we have made great achievements, we have made great advancements. But the truth of the matter is that we cannot act as if we have arrived because there is still work to be done. The dream is yet to be realized, we must continue to keep hope alive,” he said.

You can watch the full video here.

The Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP is asking people to donate items for its ‘Warming Our Veterans’ MLK service project.

The organization is collecting winter clothing items for veterans which will be donated to the Kentucky Veterans Alliance Center.

Items include gently used coats, jackets, sweaters, gloves, hats, socks and scarves that can be dropped off at State Street Baptist Church Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

You can also call (931) 302-8257 for alternate pick up or drop-off options.

Help us show our veterans we care by donating items to help keep them warm this winter!

Posted by Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP on Thursday, January 14, 2021

