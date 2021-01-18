T.J. Samson begins compiling vaccine waiting list for individuals 70+

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - T.J. Samson says they are waiting to receive the vaccine for those 70 and older and have plans in place to distribute it quickly and efficiently once it arrives in the Glasgow and Columbia hospitals.

Beginning Monday, January 18, seniors age 70 and older who are in Phase 1B of vaccine distribution can sign-up for the vaccine waiting list. They ask you choose one option:

Fill out the online form at tjregionalhealth.org/vaccine

OR

Call (270) 659-1010

The online form is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The phone line will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“That’s our commitment to the community-- is if you want the vaccine over the next few weeks and months, you will have access to the vaccine. It’s just going to take time because obviously right now there is a lot more demand than there is supply,” said Stacey Biggs, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Planning & Development for T.J. Samson Regional Health.

