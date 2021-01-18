Tops sweep Marshall with 69-67 road win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Men’s Basketball completed its first series sweep of conference play with a 69-67 road win over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

WKU (11-4 overall, 4-2 C-USA) rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to break out the brooms.

“Getting down a little bit the first half, our guys showed a lot of grit and a lot of character,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “I thought I had my best effort of togetherness in the second half that I’ve had. That doesn’t always show in the scoring, but I thought we were really connected.”

Junior center Charles Bassey led the Tops with 24 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. Redshirt senior Carson Williams finished with 16 points, including knocking down three 3-pointers.

“These back-to-back games this year bring a new challenge,” Williams said. “It’s tough and something we haven’t experienced before, so in order to be successful in the league and achieve the things we want to do, we’ve got to sweep and win both games, and we have to continue to do that.”

Marshall (7-4 overall, 1-3 C-USA) finished the first half on a 16-2 run to take a 35-27 led at the break.

WKU started the second half on a 14-6 and tied it at 41 thanks to a 3-pointer by Williams with 15:22 left.

The Thundering Herd would lead 55-53 with 8:38 remaining but a 7-0 run by WKU would put the Tops up for good.

Sophomore guard Jordan Rawls sank a pair of free throws with seven seconds left. The Tops defense made a stand on Marshall’s final attempt for the win.

“The biggest key was just playing as a team,” Bassey said. “You guys saw the last call when the refs said it was their ball, everybody knew it was our ball. But we all stuck together and Coach called a timeout and we just played good defense. Going into halftime, we were down by eight, and we just said we had to get back to the way we play and play on defense. When we came back from halftime, we won the first four minutes and just got right back to it.”

The Hilltoppers will stay on the road for a two-game series with another rival, Middle Tennessee. The first game is slated for 4 p.m. CT Saturday on ESPN+ in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

