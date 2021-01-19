Advertisement

Big V of Nappy Roots makes acting debut in “Breakup Masters”

By Laura Rogers
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just in time for Valentine’s Day is a new movie release about breaking up. But breaking up is hard to do, and that’s where the Breakup Masters come in, a new movie on Amazon Prime Video featuring Vito Tisdale aka “Big V” of Nappy Roots.

Tisdale plays the role of Doug in the movie about a young man who wants to break up with his girlfriend without hurting her feelings, but every time he tries to do so, it doesn’t work out. That’s when his best friend comes up with a master plan which then turns into a master break-up business.

Other notables in the movie include Juju Castaneda from Love & Hip Hop, Vincent M. Ward from The Walking Dead and Louisville native Rashad Alii. Tisdale also serves as a music supervisor along with Ryan Solomon and Ralph Mumford of Kyng of Da Beatz Productionz.

Tisdale recently released the music video for his song “It’s OK” that was shot on the west side of Bowling Green in Northern Heights. The upbeat song and video features children dancing and singing along. “Know a lot of kids, grew up on that side of town, hang out on that side of town quite often and it was just, with everything going on with COVID, we just want to wake up and everything be okay, be all right.”

Tisdale said he is shooting another movie in February and is also working on a solo music project with Kyng of Da Beatz and a group project with Jami McCoy.

Breakup Masters is available on Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

