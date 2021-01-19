Advertisement

Chocolate bars recalled over plastic contamination

Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside...
Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside their candy bars.(Source: Lake Champlain Chocolates/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Vermont-based chocolate company has recalled several chocolate bars for plastic contamination.

Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside their candy bars.

The recalled items have been on the market from July 2020 to January 2021, and are found in gift packages and baskets that have been sent to retailers in all 50 states.

Lake Champlain says no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dederic Anderson was charged with the murder of Tayveon Bibb.
BGPD makes arrest in murder of Tayveon Bibb
The teens are 17-year-old Haleigh Franke, who has blonde/brown hair and 16-year-old Trenady...
MISSING: Glasgow Police searching for two missing teens
Dameon Scott Ford
UPDATE: KSP arrest domestic violence suspect in Warren Co.
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
Glasgow Police still searching for missing teenagers Trenady Hinson (left) and Haleigh Franke...
Family of missing Glasgow teen speaks out about disappearance

Latest News

FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
It's called the most important briefcase in the world.
How Trump will hand off 'nuclear football' to Biden
Remote learning forecast for Tuesday, January 19 in south-central Kentucky
Clouds decrease Tuesday with another warm up!
Kaley Live: Bluegrass Winery
Kaley Live: Bluegrass Winery
Guthrie on inauguration safety
Guthrie on inauguration safety