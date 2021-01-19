Family of missing Glasgow teen speaks out about disappearance

CENTERVILLE, TN. (WBKO) - Sunday night, the Glasgow Police department called on the community’s help to locate two missing teenage girls: 17-year-old Haleigh Franke and 16-year-old Trenady Hinson. Franke and Hinson were staying with the same foster family in Glasgow.

“They are both very close,” Melanie Hinson said. Melanie Hinson is Trenady Hinson’s stepmother.

In an emotional interview, 13 News was able to talk with Melanie Hinson and Trenady Hinson’s step-sister, Destiny Durham, who are both worried about their missing family member.

“We just want to know she is safe. We are praying hard that she is found and she comes home,” Melanie Hinson said fighting back tears.

Melanie Hinson does believe Hinson chose to leave on her own and is hiding out somewhere but now worries about the dangers the young girl could be in as nobody knows where she is located or who she is with.

“That really upsets me, and she knows we’re always there to help her. Whatever she needs, we’re always there and it’s just been really hard on her this year,” Melanie Hinson said.

Melanie Hinson went on to say that Trenady has said she has wanted to run away before. Her father is in a rehabilitation facility and is expected to be released next month.

“We were waiting on him to come home to be able to get her and now all this has happened,” Melanie Hinson explained.

Trenady Hinson’s step-sister Destiny Durham said she has received snapchats from her step-sister since she went missing, but they usually just have a blank screen.

“I’m like ‘where are you at, you know? We don’t know where you are at, please get ahold of somebody.’ She will just ignore it and not say anything,” Destiny Durham said.

Melanie Hinson said she has reported everything she can to the police. Destiny Durham and her mother live in Centerville, Tenn., which is where Trenady Hinson is originally from. They both think it is possible that Trenady Hinson is in Centerville somewhere.

“We just want to make sure she knows she is loved and we do care about her,” Melanie Hinson said.

Officials with the Glasgow Police Department said the two girls were last seen on Sunday, January 17 around 3:00 a.m. at their foster home on Lexington Drive.

Haleigh Franke is described as having blonde/brown hair and Trenady Hinson has black hair.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

