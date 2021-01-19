Georgia-Pacific expanding Dixie cup manufacturing in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Georgia-Pacific says it plans to expand its Dixie cup manufacturing operation in Kentucky while closing a facility in Pennsylvania by the end of the year.

Georgia-Pacific says about 190 jobs at the Lehigh Valley plant in Easton, Pennsylvania, will be lost.

The Lexington expansion will create about 50 jobs. Lehigh Valley will continue making cups for the next several months while equipment is moved to Lexington.

The company says all Dixie cups will be made in Lexington after this year. Georgia-Pacific also has a plant in Bowling Green that makes plates and bowls. A recent expansion there created more than 70 jobs.

