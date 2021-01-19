Advertisement

Kentucky man ‘first’ to enter the Capitol through a smashed window

The area surrounding the Capitol is turned into a fortress as security is ramped up ahead of...
The area surrounding the Capitol is turned into a fortress as security is ramped up ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A fourth Kentuckian has now been charged in relation to the siege at the nation’s Capitol.

Michael Sparks, of Hardin County, was charged Friday after an investigation by the FBI.

The criminal complaint includes several photos and links to videos of a man they identified as Sparks.

The documents state a tipster told the FBI about Sparks attending the rally. The tipster told authorities she heard Sparks tell another person, “This time we are going to shut it down.”

The complaint also includes posts allegedly made by Sparks talking about his plans to go to the rally as promoted by President Trump.

“A new dawn is coming,” Sparks is quoted. “Be ready. Just pray and trust in the Lord.”

“Trump will be your president four more years in Jesus name,” another post read. “No need to reply to this, just be ready for a lot of big events.”

The criminal complaint is like a roadmap tracking Sparks’ movements inside. The documents describe the moments when a group ran after an officer. Sparks confronted him after the officers yelled for him to leave now.

“We’re standing here for you as well,” Sparks said in the video before shouting, “This is our America! This is our America!”

The videos and pictures are only part of the FBI’s case.

Sparks is one of more than 200 people identified by the FBI, which has already made more than 100 arrests.

As of Monday afternoon, Sparks had not been arrested.

He’s charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct and obstructing law enforcement.

