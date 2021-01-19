Kentucky State Police Troopers detailed to Presidential Inauguration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Forty-four Kentucky State Police Troopers will help provide security at the Presidential Inauguration.

The troopers will be temporarily sworn in as local officers giving them arrest powers. Their duties will include traffic and crowd control, and security at events.

“The brave men and women of the Kentucky State Police will once again proudly serve the commonwealth and the country as they assist in and around Washington, D.C. with tomorrow’s presidential inauguration,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The peaceful transfer of power is crucial to our democracy. After the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and lawmakers, it is necessary that we ensure safety and security. Thank you to our KSP Troopers for always providing exceptional service and protection to all citizens.”

KSP troopers made their first appearance at the Presidential Inauguration of George W. Bush in 2005.

Two troopers from each KSP post have been assigned to the detail.

“I am proud that KSP is continuing our long standing tradition of providing assistance with the presidential inauguration. Our agency is honored to help our nation in this official capacity,” said acting KSP commissioner, Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr.

