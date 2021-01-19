Local leaders reflect on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we continue honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the man with a dream, various local leaders spoke on his legacy.

The words from his famous speech, “I have a dream” continue to resonate decades after the passing Martin Luther King Jr.

“They may have taken away the dreamer, but they could never take away his dream,” Felicia Bland, Membership Development Specialist of Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, said.

Ryan Dearbone, the President of the NAACP in Bowling Green and Warren County added to that by saying, “I think it’s disheartening that we still have to deal with some of the same things we did 50-60 years ago. He passed away in 68, and this is 2021. We’re seeing a lot of the same things as he was talking about back then. A lot of things he was fighting for back then, coming to fruition now.”

Dr. King Jr., the man who tirelessly fought for equality and human rights for African American citizens is still one of the most prolific men in American history.

“Dr. King’s dream and his, in the words he said, were just as vital then as they are now. And maybe now’s the time, we really need to start listening again to what he had to say and what he was trying to teach us,” Ryan Dearbone said.

Many say, in order to get to where Dr. King wanted us to, we have to be more tolerant.

Bowling Green City Commissioner, Carlos Bailey added “we got to be willing to see each other as brothers and sisters as opposed to seeing each each other as the other.”

“The end result is, we all want a better world for everyone, and it doesn’t matter what color you are. We all bleed the same. So, we’re all the same inside. Just because we look different, we may talk different, we may come from a different place the bottom line is we’re all people, and until we learn how to treat everyone, as equal, and learn to live together, we will never get to where Dr. King wanted that to be, and that was a world that we all could be free and we all could have the same liberties that everyone else experiences,” Felicia Bland explained.

Bailey went on to say “today is a day on instead of a day off, you know, do something and serve someone else besides yourself or your family or the people that you love to basically try to make sure that our community grows together. Let’s try to reach out to one another.”

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would’ve celebrated his 92nd birthday on January 15th.

