Local physician explains why getting the vaccine while pregnant is safe

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Speculation has fueled unfounded concerns about getting a COVID vaccine while pregnant, but health officials say it is safe.

“There is no reason to suspect that the vaccine elements would cross a placenta to affect a fetus,” said Dr. Sara Madison Moscow with the Med Center.

Moscow is currently a mother who is breastfeeding and says she didn’t hesitate to get the vaccine. She’s also volunteered to be part of a study as an individual who received the vaccine while breastfeeding.

“As a health care worker, I think my fear of dying from COVID disease was much greater than my fear of getting the vaccine,” she said.

Her job has shown her firsthand how much COVID-19 can impact a mother as one of her patients with the virus was unable to hold her son after he was born.

“She wasn’t able to hold her son until he was a month old. Just because she was sick for so long. She was not able to breastfeed, she was not able to bond with him until, you know, well after she was home.”

Some of the concern likely stems from the fact that pregnant women, like every drug trial, were not in the COVID vaccine trial study.

“We don’t have any data in pregnant women just because they were excluded from the clinical trial,” said Dr. Moscow.

Even so, Moscow adds the science shows that vaccines for pregnant women are safe.

“There are only a couple of vaccines that we don’t recommend in pregnancy, and those are typically live vaccines, and the Coronavirus vaccines are not live vaccines.”

She added that at the end of the day, women will have to make their own decisions based on whatever they are comfortable with.

“You have to tailor your decision to where you are in your life and what you’re comfortable with. Because your children are the most precious thing that you have and pregnancy is short.”

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recently released helpful guidance and information about the vaccine among pregnant people, and advises patients and doctors in the matter.

“ACOG recommends that COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant individuals who meet criteria for vaccination based on ACIP-recommended priority groups.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.