Advertisement

Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.(Willis-Knighton Health System)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Family members confirm that a man who spent 99 days in a Shreveport intensive care unit battling COVID-19 has died.

According to a Facebook post made by Terry Roberson’s daughter, he died on the morning of Monday, Jan. 18.

We have prayed endlessly for my dad to be healed and he finally is! Early this morning he was called to his heavenly...

Posted by Alli Roberson on Monday, January 18, 2021

Roberson spent 99 days in Willis-Knighton’s COVID ICU, followed by 73 days in the critical care unit on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

He also spent two to four weeks at W-K Rehabilitation Institute, where he received physical and occupational therapy.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dederic Anderson was charged with the murder of Tayveon Bibb.
BGPD makes arrest in murder of Tayveon Bibb
The teens are 17-year-old Haleigh Franke, who has blonde/brown hair and 16-year-old Trenady...
MISSING: Glasgow Police searching for two missing teens
Dameon Scott Ford
UPDATE: KSP arrest domestic violence suspect in Warren Co.
Glasgow Police still searching for missing teenagers Trenady Hinson (left) and Haleigh Franke...
Family of missing Glasgow teen speaks out about disappearance
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office

Latest News

A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called out the "lies" that led to a mob attack on the...
McConnell says 'mob' that attacked Capitol was 'fed lies' by Trump
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
Boosting your body’s vaccine response: Stress doesn’t help
Rep. G.K. Butterfield discusses inauguration
Rep. G.K. Butterfield discusses inauguration
A pleasant afternoon in south-central Kentucky!
A warm Tuesday before a slight Wednesday cool down