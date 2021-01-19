Advertisement

Monroe County reports eight additional COVID-19 cases and releases vaccine information

The Monroe County Health Department has only been allocated enough vaccine for Monroe County's Phase 1a healthcare personnel.
The Monroe County Health Department has only been allocated enough vaccine for Monroe County’s Phase 1a healthcare personnel.(Associated Press)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting eight additional cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 1,099 cases and 1,011 of those cases have recovered.

There are currently 60 active cases in Monroe County, and there have been 28 deaths reported from COVID-19.

Kentucky is currently in Phase 1a of the COVID-19 vaccine and is working into Phase 1b. The Monroe County Health Department has only been allocated enough vaccine for Phase 1a healthcare personnel.

The health department is currently awaiting the approval from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, to order vaccine for Phase 1b, 70 years and older. A tentative timeline for vaccination to begin for this age group is February. The health department is compiling a vaccine waiting list for citizens age 70 years and older.

For healthcare personnel who still need vaccinated, you can get a vaccine at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. Text SHOT to 270-796-3200 for an appointment.

Phase 1a

Long-term care facilities; Assisted living facilities; Healthcare personnel

Phase 1b

Anyone age 70 or older; First Responders; K-12 school personnel

Phase 1c

Anyone age 60 or older; Anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 conditions; All essential workers

Phase 2

Anyone age 40 or older

Phase 3

Anyone age 16 or older

Phase 4

Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group

For general questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, you can call the Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

