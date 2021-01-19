Police agencies and Greek organizations participate in day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Police Department shared a post to their Facebook page showing officers with WKU PD, BGPD, members of Omega Psi Phi, and Zeta Phi Beta participating in a day of service.

The day of service was in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.

The officers and Greek members passed out over 200 boxes of food to residents in the Housing Authority area.

