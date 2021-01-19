Second person arrested in connection to Tayveon Bibb murder

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have arrested another man in connection to the murder of Tayveon Bibb.

Police arrested 23-year-old Antwan Britt Monday on a charge of murder.

In the early morning hours of January 10, officers say while they were conducting a foot patrol in the parking lot behind the businesses in the 300 block of East Main Avenue, they heard gunshots coming from the front of the businesses. As officers ran to the front of the businesses, they saw 23-year-old Tayveon Bibb on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, with a group of bystanders around him. Bibb was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Britt was arrested in Barren County.

