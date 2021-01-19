Advertisement

Second person arrested in connection to Tayveon Bibb murder

Antwan Britt
Antwan Britt(Barren County Detention Center)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have arrested another man in connection to the murder of Tayveon Bibb.

Police arrested 23-year-old Antwan Britt Monday on a charge of murder.

In the early morning hours of January 10, officers say while they were conducting a foot patrol in the parking lot behind the businesses in the 300 block of East Main Avenue, they heard gunshots coming from the front of the businesses. As officers ran to the front of the businesses, they saw 23-year-old Tayveon Bibb on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, with a group of bystanders around him. Bibb was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Britt was arrested in Barren County.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dederic Anderson was charged with the murder of Tayveon Bibb.
BGPD makes arrest in murder of Tayveon Bibb
The teens are 17-year-old Haleigh Franke, who has blonde/brown hair and 16-year-old Trenady...
MISSING: Glasgow Police searching for two missing teens
Dameon Scott Ford
UPDATE: KSP arrest domestic violence suspect in Warren Co.
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
Glasgow Police still searching for missing teenagers Trenady Hinson (left) and Haleigh Franke...
Family of missing Glasgow teen speaks out about disappearance

Latest News

Officers with BGPD and WKU PD along with members of Omega Psi Phi and Zeta Phi Beta pose for a...
Police agencies and Greek organizations participate in day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Remote learning forecast for Tuesday, January 19 in south-central Kentucky
Clouds decrease Tuesday with another warm up!
Kaley Live: Bluegrass Winery
Kaley Live: Bluegrass Winery
Guthrie on inauguration safety
Guthrie on inauguration safety