Advertisement

Sick of 2021? Just Scream! hotline offers relief

Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.
Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.(Just Scream! via CNN Newsource)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been screaming on the inside for the last few months, now you can do it out loud for all the world to hear.

Just Scream! is a hotline that lets you scream into your phone.

You call the number, scream as loud as you want, for as long as you want, and then hang up. Your call is recorded and saved on the Just Scream! website.

According to the Just Scream! website, personal numbers are not stored.

Elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar created the project to help people reduce their stress.

The hotline was launched just before Election Day and since then Gollmar says he’s gotten more than 70,000 phone calls.

If you want to participate, you’ll have to act fast. The hotline will stop accepting calls on Jan. 21.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dederic Anderson was charged with the murder of Tayveon Bibb.
BGPD makes arrest in murder of Tayveon Bibb
The teens are 17-year-old Haleigh Franke, who has blonde/brown hair and 16-year-old Trenady...
MISSING: Glasgow Police searching for two missing teens
Dameon Scott Ford
UPDATE: KSP arrest domestic violence suspect in Warren Co.
17-year-old Landin Stadnyk from Scott County was elected to serve in public office.
America’s youngest elected official reflects on first week in Kentucky office
Glasgow Police still searching for missing teenagers Trenady Hinson (left) and Haleigh Franke...
Family of missing Glasgow teen speaks out about disappearance

Latest News

FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a giant...
Panel: China, WHO should have acted quicker to stop COVID-19 pandemic
The New York Mets have fired their general manager.
Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter
Dimitri and Shekeria Cash are missing from Greece, N.Y.
Amber Alert issued for 2 abducted siblings in NY