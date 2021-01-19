Tayveon Bibb murder suspects make court appearance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The suspects arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Tayveon Bibb made a court appearance on Tuesday.

Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt both made their appearance virtually.

Anderson was arrested on Monday in Bowling Green, Britt was also arrested on Monday in Barren County.

Both men were arraigned on a charge of murder and will make another court appearance next Wednesday, January 27.

The judge set their bonds at one million dollars.

Megan Sequeira was also arrested at the same time as Britt for hindering prosecution. Her charges are unrelated to Bibb’s death.

Megan Sequeira (Barren County Detention Center)

