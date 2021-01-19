Two Kentucky school employees to be awarded support staff awards from the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say two classified school employees will receive the first Kentucky Education Support Staff Professional Award this week.

The governor, lieutenant governor, and education commissioner will present the award virtually on Tuesday to Robert Walker, a school safety and wellness coordinator in Harrison County, and Shelly Thomas, a family resource center coordinator in Barren County.

A statement from the Department of Education said the award recognizes classified school employees who have excelled in serving students. Kentucky school districts have more than 46,000 classified employees.

