WKU Football tabs Josh Crawford new Receivers coach

New WKU Football Outside receivers coach(WKU Football)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football and Head coach Tyson Helton have named Josh Crawford Outside Receivers coach ahead of the 2021 season. Crawford has help lead some of the most potent offenses in the country at the high school ranks in recent years in the state of Georgia.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the coaching staff at WKU under Coach Helton’s leadership,” Crawford said. “When you walk in the building it’s obvious there is a great culture here; I’m ready to get to work with an outstanding group of young men.”Crawford most recently coached at Colquitt County High School (Class 7A) as assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator.

In 2020, Colquitt County went 7-0 in the regular season and were region champions. The team reached the quarterfinals of the state playoffs and finished with a 9-1 record while averaging 40 points per game.

Prior to that, Crawford was at Valdosta High School from 2018-to-2019, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Crawford was tasked with revamping an offense that averaged 18 points and 189 yards per game the year prior. In his two years, Valdosta was one of the most explosive offenses in the state and completed back-to-back quarterfinal appearances.

Over the past 11 years, Crawford has coached six All-State receivers. Those include Jaheim Bell at Valdosta (went to South Carolina), LeMeke Brockington at Colquitt County (went to Minnesota), Kiel Pollard at Colquitt County (went to South Carolina) and Darius Slayton at GACS.

Slayton was a High School All-American who went on to play at Auburn before being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. In two NFL seasons, he has 98 receptions for 1,491 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Josh and his wife, Jessica, have a 22-month old daughter, Ava Louise, and a second Crawford child is due in August.

