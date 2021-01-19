Advertisement

WKU Volleyball home games to stream live on Facebook

WKU finally opens season; sweeps UAB(Hunter Smith)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Athletics has announced that you can watch the Lady Tops Volleyball this spring from the comfort of your home. The school announces that every regular-season home match in E.A. Diddle Arena will be streamed on Facebook Live. The link will always be accessible on WKUSports.com and will be posted to social media on match days.

Neutral matches of the Hilltoppers’ first two weekends of play will not be streamed.

The voice of Lady Tops athletics, Brett Williams, will bring fans all the action for volleyball and will be joined by a color analyst on the stream when possible.

WKU Volleyball Facebook Live streams have done exceptionally well since they began in the 2019 season. With all 17 home matches streamed in 2019, Travis Hudson’s squad saw a reach of nearly 100,000 with ~48,000 unique viewers. In total, more than 435,000 minutes of WKU Volleyball were consumed via the Facebook Live stream provided by Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network (HSSN).

Coach Hudson and the Lady Toppers open the season Sunday, January 24 against Mercer at E.A. Diddle Arena.

