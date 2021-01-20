Advertisement

A chilly evening tonight

Thursday may be a little wet
By Jonathan Blake
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was a great day to get activities done, but tonight will feature some cooler air. As the clouds start to dissolve, temperatures this evening will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s. Tomorrow will feature partly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be a little cooler at the mid 40s.

Thursday there is a chance of rain in the forecast, but overall should remain mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Friday and Saturday look to be mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday could feature mostly cloudy skies but a chance of rain looks possible Sunday evening into Monday morning. Sundays highs look to be at around 50, while lows in the lower 40s. Monday, another system looks to roll in giving us a potential for rain. Highs in the mid 50s, while lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday, we dry out once again with temperatures around 50.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 47, Low 37, winds SW-5

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. High 52, Low 32, winds W-8

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 45, Low 23, winds N-8

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 55

Today’s Low: 41

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 75 (1907)

Record Low: -11 (1994)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.59″ (-1.58″)

Yearly Precip: 0.59″ (-1.58″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

Today’s Sunset: 4:57 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 68)

