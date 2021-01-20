A cool and sunny midweek, but tracking rain late tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a warm start to the week, Wednesday will feel different as a cold front moved through the region to deliver some chilly conditions. Fortunately, we are also treated to some warm sunshine to make it feel a little better to power through the day!

Your pets may need to wear something to keep them warm this morning as we are off to a cool start this Wednesday! (None)

Weak high pressure is off to our west behind the cold front that passed through last night. This will keep things mostly sunny through the day, but also cool as highs will only be in the upper 30s to mid 40s in the region. A low pressure system to our south near the Louisiana/Texas state line will influence the rain we expect to see late tonight into early Thursday morning. Amounts of rainfall should generally be less than a quarter of an inch, however we are also tracking the warm air that moves in with this system! Thursday will be much warmer as highs will push into the mid-to-low 50s with mostly cloudy skies early becoming partly cloudy during the day.

Once the moisture leaves the region, so does the warm air! Friday and Saturday will both be seasonable, but only in the mid 40s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Sunday will see warmer air return to the region, but the clouds will too along with stray rain chances. More rain is expected Sunday night through Tuesday morning as we expect warm and wet conditions to persist through the first half of next week. Highs will generally be in the upper 40s to mid 50s in the region with variably cloudy conditions.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 43. Low 35. Winds W at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated AM rain showers. High 53. Low 32. Winds W at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 45. Low 23. Winds N at 8 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 72 (1906)

Record Low Today: -14 (1985)

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 4:58 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 55

Yesterday’s Low: 40

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.59″ (-1.58″)

Yearly Precip: 0.59″ (-1.58″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 1.00″

