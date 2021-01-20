Advertisement

Bills limiting governor’s executive powers draw vetoes

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky...
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear proposed an infusion of aid into Kentucky's coronavirus-battered economy on Thursday evening, Jan. 7, 2021, announcing an ambitious budget plan that includes down-payments on his long-running goals of raising salaries for teachers and boosting public education funding.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Democratic governor has vetoed bills that would limit executive powers he has been using to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Republican-led legislature completed fast-track work on the measures earlier this month. GOP lawmakers have the numbers to override any vetoes when they resume their 30-day session next month.

In defending his vetoes, Beshear said the measures would hamstring the state’s efforts to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic until vaccinations become widespread.

Republicans accuse Beshear of overreaching with his series of emergency COVID-related restrictions on businesses, schools and individuals. They claim the orders were arbitrary and uneven in application.

