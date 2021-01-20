Dates announced for Boys’ and Girls’ Sweet Sixteen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The KHSAA has released the date for the 2021 Boys’ and Girls’ Sweet Sixteen State Basketball Tournament.

The boys’ tournament will take place from March 31 through April 3, while the girls’ tournament will be played April 7-10. The tournaments will be played at Rupp Arena. This season, the semifinals and championship will be played on the same day. This is a one-year accommodation due to events being scheduled around Easter Sunday.

“We know that there are many who would like to see things resume full-speed ahead immediately, but that is neither responsible nor practical right now. This is the same situation our University partners and friends have found themselves in this season, so it isn’t all that unexpected,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett.

As of now, the attendance for both tournaments will be restricted to 15 percent of capacity within the areas of the arena in-use. Details regarding the ticketing process will be announced in February.

“Ever since the 2020 events were shut down and ultimately canceled, we have all hoped for the 2021 tournaments to be a renewal and rebirth. Unfortunately, that timeline isn’t feasible right now,” Tackett said. “We will work with our partners at Rupp Arena, the City of Lexington, and various health entities to maximize the opportunities for this year’s event and ensure an optimal experience for the participating teams and members of their community.”

