Five arrested after large meth bust in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Officials say five Kentucky men accused of being part of a drug trafficking organization were charged in federal court after authorities seized 151 pounds of methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman says a traffic stop on Jan. 11 resulted in the seizure 151 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, about three pounds of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills suspected of containing fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs.

Afterward, multiple search warrants were executed around Owensboro and authorities seized additional drugs, firearms and over $325,000 cash.

All five men were charged with conspiring to possess drugs with the intent to distribute.

