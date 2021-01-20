Advertisement

Five arrested after large meth bust in Owensboro

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Officials say five Kentucky men accused of being part of a drug trafficking organization were charged in federal court after authorities seized 151 pounds of methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman says a traffic stop on Jan. 11 resulted in the seizure 151 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, about three pounds of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills suspected of containing fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs.

Afterward, multiple search warrants were executed around Owensboro and authorities seized additional drugs, firearms and over $325,000 cash.

All five men were charged with conspiring to possess drugs with the intent to distribute.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Identities released in Butler County triple homicide
Antwan Britt
Second person arrested in connection to Tayveon Bibb murder
Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old...
Tayveon Bibb murder suspects make court appearance
Glasgow Police still searching for missing teenagers Trenady Hinson (left) and Haleigh Franke...
Family of missing Glasgow teen speaks out about disappearance
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths

Latest News

Your pets may need to wear something to keep them warm this morning as we are off to a cool...
A cool and sunny midweek, but tracking rain late tonight
Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge Executive named on AgriTech Adivsory Council.
Simpson County judge executive issues update on vaccines in the county
Tracking high pressure to keep things dry and cool today!
A cool but sunny Wednesday forecast
Kaley Skaggs Live at Vertical Excape Rock Climbing Gym
Kaley Skaggs Live at Vertical Excape Rock Climbing Gym