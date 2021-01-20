Gov. Andy Beshear offers congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear sent his congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after their inauguration on Wednesday saying:

“Congratulations, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. I look forward to working with your administration to better the lives for our people and to help us overcome the challenges of COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “Together we can make a better country – a better Kentucky – for all.”

