Gov. Andy Beshear offers congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear sent his congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after their inauguration on Wednesday saying:

“Congratulations, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. I look forward to working with your administration to better the lives for our people and to help us overcome the challenges of COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “Together we can make a better country – a better Kentucky – for all.”

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths

