Governor Beshear: 3,433 new cases of COVID-19, positivity rate below 12% for fifth day in a row

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear reported 3,433 new cases of COVID-19. 49 new deaths were reported bringing the total number of deaths to 3,243.

1,678 are currently hospitalized, 399 are in the ICU, and 205 people are currently on a ventilator.

Top counties with the most positive cases on Wednesday are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone, Warren and Daviess. Each of these counties reported 120 or more new cases.

Those lost to the virus include a 68-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Adair County, a 69-year-old woman from Barren County, an 82-year-old woman from Hart County, 62-year-old man from Todd County, and three women from Warren County ages 58, 73, and 85.

The positivity rate: 11.29%. Gov. Beshear said the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has stayed below 12% for the fifth day in a row.

“While there is still so much pain and darkness in our commonwealth due to this pandemic, we are beginning to see the light ahead of us,” said Gov. Beshear. “This plateauing positivity rate is great news for Kentucky, especially as we continue to bring more of these live-saving vaccines to our people each week.”

Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths

