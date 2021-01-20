Advertisement

GRAPHIC: New York man charged with assaulting officer during Capitol riots

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - One of the people involved in the Capitol riots was arrested Tuesday in New York, officials said.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III faces charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

During the riots, Metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges was pinned between rioters and the terrace archway leading to the Capitol.

Prosecutors say McCaughey can be see in a video using a clear police shield to physically push against the left side of the officer’s body.

He is also heard telling the officer, “You are going to get squished. Just go home.”

McCaughey is scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Identities released in Butler County triple homicide
Antwan Britt
Second person arrested in connection to Tayveon Bibb murder
Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old...
Tayveon Bibb murder suspects make court appearance
Glasgow Police still searching for missing teenagers Trenady Hinson (left) and Haleigh Franke...
Family of missing Glasgow teen speaks out about disappearance
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths

Latest News

Biden enters the White House grounds after he was sworn in as president. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden enters White House grounds
At least three people have been killed in an explosion at a building in the center of Madrid
At least three people have been killed in an explosion at a building in the center of Madrid
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Med Center Health vaccinates over 10,300 people, still over 12,000 remain to be scheduled
Dr. Saundra Ardrey is a political science instructor at Western Kentucky University. Dr. Ardrey...
Dr. Saundra Ardrey reflects on first woman of color inaugurated as Vice President
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved in the side of a...
Wall Street hits records amid profit reports, inauguration