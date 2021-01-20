Hilltoppers release their Spring Soccer schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It will be an unconventional season for WKU Soccer’s 20th season as a program, but the Lady Toppers are set to begin the 2021 spring season. The full schedule can be found here.

WKU is slated to play a 13-game regular season along with two exhibition matches to open the year. Eight of those games are scheduled to be played at the WKU Soccer Complex.

As with all events this athletic year, the schedule is subject to change. Fans should check WKUSports.com for the most recent updates.

The Lady Toppers open the season with a pair of road exhibition games at Bellarmine on Jan. 23 and at Lipscomb on Feb. 2.

The first official game of the season will take place on Feb. 6 at North Alabama. WKU will have rematches against Bellarmine (Feb. 11) and Lipscomb (Feb. 14) in an official capacity in Bowling Green. On Feb. 17, Xavier comes to town to close out the three-game homestand for the Lady Toppers.

WKU will go on the road to close out February with away matches at Southern Illinois (Feb. 20) and at C-USA foe Middle Tennessee (Feb. 26).

The Lady Toppers open March with two home matches against FIU (March 4) and Centre College (March 6). WKU will travel to Florida Atlantic on March 12 and return home to host Marshall on March 18.

WKU will welcome Louisville to Bowling Green on March 27. On April 2 the Lady Toppers will travel to Old Dominion. WKU closes out the regular season on April 9 against Charlotte at the WKU Soccer Complex.

The C-USA Tournament will take place April 14-18 in Houston, Texas. Rice is the host school for the Championship.

