Kelly Loeffler set to sell WNBA’s Atlanta Dream
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Dream are close to being sold, ending defeated U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s contentious stint as a WNBA owner.
The league said in a statement that a sale of the franchise was close to being finalized.
Players around the league have called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after she wrote a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over the summer objecting to the league’s initiatives to advocate for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Loeffler is a Republican who was appointed to her Senate seat by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. She lost a runoff election to Democrat Raphael Warnock.
