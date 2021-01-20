Advertisement

Kelly Loeffler set to sell WNBA’s Atlanta Dream

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally in...
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The Atlanta Dream are close to being sold, ending defeated U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s contentious stint as a WNBA owner.

The league said in a statement that a sale of the franchise was close to being finalized.

Players around the league have called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after she wrote a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over the summer objecting to the league’s initiatives to advocate for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Loeffler is a Republican who was appointed to her Senate seat by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. She lost a runoff election to Democrat Raphael Warnock.

