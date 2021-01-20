Advertisement

MCHS Lady Hornet, Macy Welsh, scores 1000th point

Macy Welsh, MCHS
Macy Welsh, MCHS(Metcalfe Co. High School)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METCALFE CO. Ky. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County High School senior basketball player Macy Welsh has joined the school’s elite 1000th Point Club.

Welsh reached the milestone during the Lady Hornets 69-60 win over Edmonson County on January 19, 2021.

Macy Welsh of MCHS scores 1000th point
Macy Welsh of MCHS scores 1000th point(Metcalfe Co. High School)

A week earlier, Welsh has recognized at the All “A” Classic for being named to the All-Academic Team.

Congratulations!

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Identities released in Butler County triple homicide
Antwan Britt
Second person arrested in connection to Tayveon Bibb murder
Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old...
Tayveon Bibb murder suspects make court appearance
Glasgow Police still searching for missing teenagers Trenady Hinson (left) and Haleigh Franke...
Family of missing Glasgow teen speaks out about disappearance
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths

Latest News

MLK Jr Day virtual celebration calls for action against injustice
MLK JR day virtual celebration
Med Center Health Foundation
Sarah Saysanavong receives the Brite Scholarship from Med Center Health Foundation
KTC prepping Kentucky roads for hazardous driving conditions due to possible winter weather
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are prepping roads for possible winter weather
View From the Hill: Graduation and Retention show growth amid WKU’s ten year strategic plan