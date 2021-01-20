MCHS Lady Hornet, Macy Welsh, scores 1000th point
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
METCALFE CO. Ky. (WBKO) - Metcalfe County High School senior basketball player Macy Welsh has joined the school’s elite 1000th Point Club.
Welsh reached the milestone during the Lady Hornets 69-60 win over Edmonson County on January 19, 2021.
A week earlier, Welsh has recognized at the All “A” Classic for being named to the All-Academic Team.
Congratulations!
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.