Advertisement

Med Center Health vaccinates over 10,300 people, still over 12,000 remain to be scheduled

Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health says over 10,300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to those who qualify in phases 1a and 1b.

According to the hospital, over 12,000 individuals with submitted requests have yet to be scheduled. Med Center Health is scheduling qualified individuals who have texted ‘SENIOR’ to 270-796-3200 or emailed vaccine@mchealth.net.

“We are notified on a weekly basis the number of doses that will be provided by the Kentucky Department of Public Health and are not able to schedule more appointments than the number of doses sent to us,” Med Center Health explained.

Officials with Med Center say if you correctly texted or emailed to book an appointment, you should have received a questionnaire to fill out. As you wait for your appointment to be booked, they ask that you do not resubmit a request for an appointment because that will reset your place in line.

“We are encouraged by the number of Kentuckians who want to be vaccinated and we ask for everyone’s continued patience as we work through the request list,” Med Center Health said in a statement.

If you need to cancel your vaccine appointment because in the meantime you got one elsewhere, text CANCEL to (270) 796-3200.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Identities released in Butler County triple homicide
Antwan Britt
Second person arrested in connection to Tayveon Bibb murder
Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old...
Tayveon Bibb murder suspects make court appearance
Glasgow Police still searching for missing teenagers Trenady Hinson (left) and Haleigh Franke...
Family of missing Glasgow teen speaks out about disappearance
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths

Latest News

Dr. Saundra Ardrey is a political science instructor at Western Kentucky University. Dr. Ardrey...
Dr. Saundra Ardrey reflects on first woman of color inaugurated as Vice President
Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump disembark from their final flight on Air Force...
President Trump pardons Bowling Green man involved in Tennessee fraud case
Lottery Jackpots Grow
Lottery jackpots go 27 nights with no winner, climb to $1.7 billion
Macy Welsh, MCHS
MCHS Lady Hornet, Macy Welsh, scores 1000th point