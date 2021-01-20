Med Center Health vaccinates over 10,300 people, still over 12,000 remain to be scheduled

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health says over 10,300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to those who qualify in phases 1a and 1b.

According to the hospital, over 12,000 individuals with submitted requests have yet to be scheduled. Med Center Health is scheduling qualified individuals who have texted ‘SENIOR’ to 270-796-3200 or emailed vaccine@mchealth.net.

“We are notified on a weekly basis the number of doses that will be provided by the Kentucky Department of Public Health and are not able to schedule more appointments than the number of doses sent to us,” Med Center Health explained.

Officials with Med Center say if you correctly texted or emailed to book an appointment, you should have received a questionnaire to fill out. As you wait for your appointment to be booked, they ask that you do not resubmit a request for an appointment because that will reset your place in line.

“We are encouraged by the number of Kentuckians who want to be vaccinated and we ask for everyone’s continued patience as we work through the request list,” Med Center Health said in a statement.

If you need to cancel your vaccine appointment because in the meantime you got one elsewhere, text CANCEL to (270) 796-3200.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.