Mega Millions, Powerball climb to combined jackpot of $1.7 billion

By Laura Rogers
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - People are hoping to get lucky in Kentucky, as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have reached a record-setting combined jackpot of $1.7 billion.

No one has hit the jackpot for either game since mid-September. As of January 20, the Mega Millions estimated jackpot is $970 million and the Powerball is $730 million.

“It’s hard to wrap your mind around that many zeros,” said Chip Polston, Senior Vice President of Communications for the Kentucky Lottery. “We really are in uncharted waters here.”

“Once we get up to about $250 to $300 million, people start to get interested, play starts to take off and we get into this situation like we are now where those jackpots really are climbing,” said Polston.

Polston said it’s important to keep in perspective that the odds of winning the lottery are 300 million to one. But it’s fun to fantasize about the possibility of hitting those numbers. “People since March have just had a lot to deal with in the world. And especially now with everything going on in the world, for $2, a little bit of escapism, to think of what you could say to your boss tomorrow morning if you won this Powerball jackpot is just something that’s fun and it’s light and people really are gravitating to it right now.”

Kentucky Lottery proceeds fund college scholarship and grant programs with over $3.8 billion in funding since 1999, including for the KEES Scholarship program.

The next Powerball drawing is January 20 at 8:59PM CST. The next Mega Millions drawing is January 22 at 10:00PM CST.

