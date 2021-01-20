President Trump pardons Bowling Green man involved in Tennessee fraud case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was among the last minute pardons issued by President Donald Trump in the waning hours of his presidency.

Johnny D. Phillips, Jr. was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud in 2016 in relation to a fraudulent investor scheme which defrauded 168 investors of more than $14 million dollars.

There were 10 men involved and sentenced in the New Century Coal scheme based out of Johnson City, Tennessee:

Brian C. Rose, 37, Piney Flats, Tenn., 108 months

Hugh Sackett, 86, Anderson, S.C., 12 months

Robert McGregor, 38, Bowling Green, Ky., 12 months

Johnny D. Phillips, 35, Bowling Green, Ky., 30 months

Dallas McRae, 46, Orlando, Fla., 24 months

Thomas Berry, 36, Bowling Green, Ky., 27 months

Jason Smith, 41, Franklin, Ky., 27 months

David Rose, 66, Louisville, Ky., 18 months

Jim Robinson, 57, New Albany, Ind., two months

Brent Loveall, 33, Louisville, Ky., 24 months

According to a 2016 release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Tennessee, Brian Rose led New Century Coal, which advertised that it developed Blue Gem coal, a special type of coal used in the manufacture of computer electronics. New Century Coal staff sold shares in nine different limited partnerships and falsely represented the existence of coal reserves, profitability, and ownership of the coal mines. No coal was ever developed and 90 percent of the investor funds was diverted to support the extravagant lifestyles of the men referenced above, including thoroughbred horses, multiple homes, ARCA Truck Racing, and extensive travel.

From the White House website:

“President Trump granted a full pardon to Johnny D. Phillips, Jr. This pardon is supported by Senator Rand Paul, the former United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, and numerous members of his community. In 2016, Mr. Phillips was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud. Mr. Phillips is known as an upstanding citizen and is a valued member of his community. He dedicates his time to his three young children and is an advocate for Type 1 diabetes research.”

