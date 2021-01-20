Advertisement

President Trump pardons Bowling Green man involved in Tennessee fraud case

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump disembark from their final flight on Air Force...
Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump disembark from their final flight on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was among the last minute pardons issued by President Donald Trump in the waning hours of his presidency.

Johnny D. Phillips, Jr. was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud in 2016 in relation to a fraudulent investor scheme which defrauded 168 investors of more than $14 million dollars.

There were 10 men involved and sentenced in the New Century Coal scheme based out of Johnson City, Tennessee:

  • Brian C. Rose, 37, Piney Flats, Tenn., 108 months
  • Hugh Sackett, 86, Anderson, S.C., 12 months
  • Robert McGregor, 38, Bowling Green, Ky., 12 months
  • Johnny D. Phillips, 35, Bowling Green, Ky., 30 months
  • Dallas McRae, 46, Orlando, Fla., 24 months
  • Thomas Berry, 36, Bowling Green, Ky., 27 months
  • Jason Smith, 41, Franklin, Ky., 27 months
  • David Rose, 66, Louisville, Ky., 18 months
  • Jim Robinson, 57, New Albany, Ind., two months
  • Brent Loveall, 33, Louisville, Ky., 24 months

According to a 2016 release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Tennessee, Brian Rose led New Century Coal, which advertised that it developed Blue Gem coal, a special type of coal used in the manufacture of computer electronics. New Century Coal staff sold shares in nine different limited partnerships and falsely represented the existence of coal reserves, profitability, and ownership of the coal mines. No coal was ever developed and 90 percent of the investor funds was diverted to support the extravagant lifestyles of the men referenced above, including thoroughbred horses, multiple homes, ARCA Truck Racing, and extensive travel.

From the White House website:

“President Trump granted a full pardon to Johnny D. Phillips, Jr. This pardon is supported by Senator Rand Paul, the former United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, and numerous members of his community. In 2016, Mr. Phillips was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud. Mr. Phillips is known as an upstanding citizen and is a valued member of his community. He dedicates his time to his three young children and is an advocate for Type 1 diabetes research.”

Read the full list of pardons issued on Jan. 20 by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Identities released in Butler County triple homicide
Antwan Britt
Second person arrested in connection to Tayveon Bibb murder
Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old...
Tayveon Bibb murder suspects make court appearance
Glasgow Police still searching for missing teenagers Trenady Hinson (left) and Haleigh Franke...
Family of missing Glasgow teen speaks out about disappearance
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths

Latest News

Lottery Jackpots Grow
Lottery jackpots go 27 nights with no winner, climb to $1.7 billion
Macy Welsh, MCHS
MCHS Lady Hornet, Macy Welsh, scores 1000th point
File image
Five arrested after large meth bust in Owensboro
As history is being made in politics, we're following historically average conditions...
A cool and sunny midweek, but tracking rain late tonight