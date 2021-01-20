Advertisement

Sen. McConnell congratulates President Biden, Vice President Harris and new senators

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell
U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell(Associated Press)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WBKO) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, gave the following remarks today on the Senate floor regarding today’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:

“Today, before the American people and the world, the peaceful transfer of power that has helped define our nation for more than 230 years was carried out.

“We swore in the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris are both alumni of the U.S. Senate. They are well known to us in this chamber.

“They begin their terms with both challenges and opportunities before them, and with the prayers of our whole nation at their backs.

“President Biden made unity the major theme of his inaugural address.

“He pledged to “be a president for all Americans”; to work as hard for the many millions of Americans who did not support his candidacy as he will for the millions who did.

“I congratulate my friend from Delaware and look forward to working with our new President wherever possible.

“Our country deserves for both sides, both parties, to find common ground for the common good everywhere that we can and disagree respectfully where we must.

“Last fall, the American people chose to elect a narrowly-divided House of Representatives, a fifty-fifty Senate, and a President who promised unity.

“The people intentionally entrusted both political sides with significant power to shape our nation’s direction.

“May we work together to honor that trust.

“Earlier today, I was honored to present our former colleague Vice President Harris with the flag that flew over her historic swearing-in as our nation’s very first woman Vice President.

“This groundbreaking achievement elicits national pride that transcends politics. All citizens can applaud the fact that this new three-word phrase – Madam Vice President – is now a part of our American lexicon.

“So once again, our sincere congratulations to our former colleague from California on this day.

“I also join my colleagues in warmly welcoming our three newest fellow Senators.

“Senator Padilla of California and Senators Ossoff and Warnock of Georgia have been sent to this chamber by their home states to represent their neighbors and serve our nation.

“We have plenty of Senate business to discuss at length in the days ahead. For now, I just want to congratulate each of our new colleagues. I look forward to working alongside them.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Identities released in Butler County triple homicide
Antwan Britt
Second person arrested in connection to Tayveon Bibb murder
Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old...
Tayveon Bibb murder suspects make court appearance
Glasgow Police still searching for missing teenagers Trenady Hinson (left) and Haleigh Franke...
Family of missing Glasgow teen speaks out about disappearance
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden moves to cancel permit
Biden plans to deliver "bold action" on day one
Biden plans to deliver "bold action" on day one
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 file photo, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks as...
Democrats control Senate; Biden intelligence chief confirmed
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Andrea Hall
Georgia Fire Captain Andrea Hall leads inaugural Pledge of Allegiance in sign language