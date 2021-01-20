Advertisement

Simpson County judge executive issues update on vaccines in the county

Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge Executive named on AgriTech Adivsory Council.
Mason Barnes, Simpson County Judge Executive named on AgriTech Adivsory Council.(WBKO)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Judge Executive Mason Barnes of Simpson County has posted another update to Facebook regarding vaccine distribution in the county.

(rest of story below post)

VACCINATION UPDATE I have to share some information that I don’t particularly like, but it is what’s taking place at the...

Posted by Mason Barnes - Simpson County Judge Executive on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

He shares, “I have to share some information that I don’t particularly like, but it is what’s taking place at the moment.”

The Simpson County Health Department only received 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Barnes says that at least half of those doses have to go towards giving first responders their second dose of the vaccine.

Barnes also spoke with the director of the Barren River District Health Department and expects this type of situation to be how things are in the coming weeks. Barnes “want[s] everyone to please understand that the Federal Government releases doses to each state and the State Government makes the allocation to the local level. We had hoped to see an increase in our allocation but that does not appear to be the case at this moment.”

The judge executive wants people to know that they can still possibly get on the Medical Center vaccination list by texting the word SENIOR to 270-796-3200.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they found Joseph M. Carey (32) of Bowling Green, the husband of Angela Carey at the...
Identities released in Butler County triple homicide
Antwan Britt
Second person arrested in connection to Tayveon Bibb murder
Dederic Anderson and Antwan Britt were arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old...
Tayveon Bibb murder suspects make court appearance
Glasgow Police still searching for missing teenagers Trenady Hinson (left) and Haleigh Franke...
Family of missing Glasgow teen speaks out about disappearance
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 2,250 new COVID-19 cases; 27 deaths

Latest News

Your pets may need to wear something to keep them warm this morning as we are off to a cool...
A cool and sunny midweek, but tracking rain late tonight
Tracking high pressure to keep things dry and cool today!
A cool but sunny Wednesday forecast
Kaley Skaggs Live at Vertical Excape Rock Climbing Gym
Kaley Skaggs Live at Vertical Excape Rock Climbing Gym
What to do while waiting for the vaccine
What to do while waiting for the vaccine