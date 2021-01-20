Simpson County judge executive issues update on vaccines in the county

SIMPSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Judge Executive Mason Barnes of Simpson County has posted another update to Facebook regarding vaccine distribution in the county.

(rest of story below post)

VACCINATION UPDATE I have to share some information that I don’t particularly like, but it is what’s taking place at the... Posted by Mason Barnes - Simpson County Judge Executive on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

He shares, “I have to share some information that I don’t particularly like, but it is what’s taking place at the moment.”

The Simpson County Health Department only received 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Barnes says that at least half of those doses have to go towards giving first responders their second dose of the vaccine.

Barnes also spoke with the director of the Barren River District Health Department and expects this type of situation to be how things are in the coming weeks. Barnes “want[s] everyone to please understand that the Federal Government releases doses to each state and the State Government makes the allocation to the local level. We had hoped to see an increase in our allocation but that does not appear to be the case at this moment.”

The judge executive wants people to know that they can still possibly get on the Medical Center vaccination list by texting the word SENIOR to 270-796-3200.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.