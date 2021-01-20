Suspicious activity in Metcalfe County church parking lot leads to two arrests

KNOB LICK, Ky. (WBKO) - The Metcalfe Sheriff’s department arrested two Indiana residents on Saturday for drug related charges after suspicious activity in a church parking lot.

The occupants of the car Gregory D. Allman (right), and Shelby E. Mitchner (left), both of Columbus, IN. were both arrested and taken to the Barren County Detention Center where they have since been released.

Several items of drug paraphernalia were initially observed in plain view and a search of the vehicle also found more drug paraphernalia, possible methamphetamine, loaded syringes, digital scales, and cash pictured below.

After suspicious activity in a church parking lot, two were arrested on drug trafficking charges. (Barren County Detention Center)

All items were seized as evidence, along with the vehicle. Both parties were arrested on the following charges:

Gregory D. Allman

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (< 2 grams of Methamphetamine)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Shelby E. Mitchner

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (< 2 grams of Methamphetamine)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

