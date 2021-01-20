Advertisement

Suspicious activity in Metcalfe County church parking lot leads to two arrests

By Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOB LICK, Ky. (WBKO) - The Metcalfe Sheriff’s department arrested two Indiana residents on Saturday for drug related charges after suspicious activity in a church parking lot.

The occupants of the car Gregory D. Allman (right), and Shelby E. Mitchner (left), both of Columbus, IN. were both arrested and taken to the Barren County Detention Center where they have since been released.

Several items of drug paraphernalia were initially observed in plain view and a search of the vehicle also found more drug paraphernalia, possible methamphetamine, loaded syringes, digital scales, and cash pictured below.

All items were seized as evidence, along with the vehicle. Both parties were arrested on the following charges:

Gregory D. Allman

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (< 2 grams of Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Shelby E. Mitchner

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (< 2 grams of Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

